Stanley Stuehmer

December 4, 1927 – June 18, 2021

Stanley Stuehmer, age 93, of Hooper, formerly of Scribner, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

Stanley was born at home in Dodge County on Dec. 4, 1927, to Ernest and Martha (Draemel) Stuehmer. He attended rural elementary school and graduated from Scribner High School in 1945. He married Ethel Havekost on Aug. 29, 1948, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church. The couple farmed west of Scribner before moving to Scribner in 1992.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Ridgeley.

Survivors include: four sons, Wayne (Linda) Stuehmer of Hooper, Keith (Diane) Stuehmer of Lincoln, Curtis Stuehmer of Lincoln, Mark Stuehmer of North Bend; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Boschen of Broken Bow; brother-in-law, Milton Havekost; sisters-in-law, Delores Dunker, Elvera Davis, Betty (Howard) Siegfried; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel; brother, Lloyd Stuehmer; sister, Marcella Paasch; sisters-in-law, Mildred Sorenson, Bonnie Havekost, Dolores Suhr; brothers-in-law, Donald Havekost, Lyle Davis, Lenard Suhr, Don Sorenson and Wilbur Paasch.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church west of Scribner. Burial will follow in St. John's Ridgeley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church or Hooper Care Center. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.