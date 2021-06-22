Menu
Stanley Stuehmer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
509 Main St
Scribner, NE

Stanley Stuehmer

December 4, 1927 – June 18, 2021

Stanley Stuehmer, age 93, of Hooper, formerly of Scribner, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

Stanley was born at home in Dodge County on Dec. 4, 1927, to Ernest and Martha (Draemel) Stuehmer. He attended rural elementary school and graduated from Scribner High School in 1945. He married Ethel Havekost on Aug. 29, 1948, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church. The couple farmed west of Scribner before moving to Scribner in 1992.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Ridgeley.

Survivors include: four sons, Wayne (Linda) Stuehmer of Hooper, Keith (Diane) Stuehmer of Lincoln, Curtis Stuehmer of Lincoln, Mark Stuehmer of North Bend; daughter, Nancy (Steve) Boschen of Broken Bow; brother-in-law, Milton Havekost; sisters-in-law, Delores Dunker, Elvera Davis, Betty (Howard) Siegfried; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel; brother, Lloyd Stuehmer; sister, Marcella Paasch; sisters-in-law, Mildred Sorenson, Bonnie Havekost, Dolores Suhr; brothers-in-law, Donald Havekost, Lyle Davis, Lenard Suhr, Don Sorenson and Wilbur Paasch.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church west of Scribner. Burial will follow in St. John's Ridgeley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church or Hooper Care Center. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
509 Main St, Scribner, NE
Jun
23
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church
west of Scribner, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stanley was always a pleasure and willing to work with me. I was a restorative aid at Care Center. My sympathies to the family.
Sandy Odle
Work
June 22, 2021
