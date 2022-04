Stephen J. Punko

June 20, 1931 - June 21, 2021

Stephen J. Punko, age 90, of North Bend passed away June 21, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. Visitation will be held Friday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Blair Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn, two daughters, four grandchildren, along with numerous loved ones.

