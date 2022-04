Steve B. Depperman

August 4, 1970 - January 8, 2022

Steve B. Depperman, age 51, of Fremont died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at home.

There will be no formal services at this time, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family.

