Steven Dean Cizek

May 26, 1965 - February 20, 2021

Steven Dean Cizek, 55, of Fremont, NE, passed away February 20, 2021, after a 4 and a half year battle with cancer.

Steve was born May 26, 1965 in O'Neill, NE, to Donald and Darlene (Kopecky) Cizek. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1983. Upon graduation, Steve attended college in Springfield, SD, for one year majoring in Auto Technology. He completed his degree at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, NE, graduating in 1988.

Steve married Michele Halva on September 8, 1990. To this union 3 children were born. Shelby, Jessica, and Joshua. Steve began working at Valmont Industries in 1988. Steve worked in many capacities at Valmont before retiring due to his illness in 2018. In his spare time Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, Husker football, and attending his children's activities.

Steve is survived by his wife, Michele of Fremont; son, Josh Cizek of Fremont; daughters, Shelby Cizek of Lincoln, NE, and Jessica (Nic) Polenske and granddaughter, Oaklynn Ann all of Pender, NE; and his parents, Don and Darlene Cizek of Spencer, NE.

Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Bentz; grandparents, Joe and Irene Cizek and Joe and Agnes Kopecky; aunts, Rose Kopecky and Dolores "Dee" Havranek.

Steve passed away at his home surrounded by his family and his beloved Labrador Cooper.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, February 26, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 PM until 7 PM, Thursday, at Moser Memorial Chapel. There will be a private family burial.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490