Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven M. Peterson
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Steven M. Peterson

July 15, 1950 – October 22, 2020

Steve Peterson, beloved husband and father, successful businessman and spiritual mentor to countless Christians in Omaha and around the world, died Oct. 22, 2020. Steve dedicated his life to advancing the gospel and built a prodigious legacy that touched lives on five continents. More than anything else, Steve was devoted to his Savior, Jesus Christ, his wife, Mindy, and their three children. Twenty years before his death, Steve Peterson founded Fresh Start, which has become a global ministry dedicated to helping people deal with issues of the heart, including helping them to forgive one another.

Steve was born in 1950 in Fremont, Nebraska, to Donald E. and Marjorie J. Peterson. He spent his early childhood years on an acreage outside Fremont, where he developed a lifelong love of horses. Steve's favorite horse was Lassie San. In 1965, competing alongside his father, Steve and Lassie San won competitions at 4-H, Aksarben, and at the Nebraska State Fair. Around the same time, Steve developed a passion for Nebraska football, which has been passed on to his two sons.

After graduating from Fremont High School in 1968, Steve attended Midland Lutheran College, where he lettered in golf multiple years, and led the college to a conference title. More important, it was at Midland that Steve met and married Mindy, the love of his life and wife of 49 years.

After graduating with a degree in business, he joined Don Peterson and Associates as a realtor, eventually becoming Vice President and Partner. In 1978, he was elected President of the Fremont Board of Realtors, and the Fremont Jaycees honored him with its Outstanding Young Man Award.

Despite this commercial success, Steve felt a strong call to full-time ministry. In 1981, he left his business and moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona, to begin training in biblical counseling at Neues Laben (New Life). The next year, he was offered the position of director of counseling at Neus Laben, but instead moved his family back to Nebraska to join the staff of Trinity Church, as counseling and family pastor.

For the next 25 years, Steve served as a pastor and eventually as associate pastor at Trinity, under the leadership of the Rev. Elmer Murdoch. During this time, he built a multi-faceted counseling department – Complete in Christ Ministries – which had a vision of reaching not just the congregation of Trinity, but also the city of Omaha and the world. This vision ultimately led Steve to found Fresh Start for All Nations in 2000. Today, Fresh Start is a thriving international ministry, with operations in countries around the world.

Steve is survived by his wife, Mindy; their three children, Justin Peterson (Kiersten) of Washington, D.C., Joshua Peterson (Kristin) of Houston, Texas, Joy Chatfield (Kappes) of Omaha; brother, Jeffrey Peterson (Shelly) of Fremont; sister, Amy Havekost (Scott) of Franklin, Indiana; sister, Jill Scott (Richard) of Austin, Texas; and nine grandchildren.

Visitation following CDC guidelines: Sunday, Nov. 1, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the West Center Chapel. Funereal service: Monday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. Westside Church (15050 W. Dodge Rd.) Family Interment: Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Fresh Start for All Nations, P.O. Box 540373, Omaha, Nebraska 68154 - https://freshstartforallnations.org/donate/.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Westside Church
15050 W. Dodge Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
17 Entries
My favorite thing about Steve was the way he loved Mindy. Mindy, I am so very sorry for your deep loss. Sending so much love.
Sabina Featherston
October 28, 2020
We are very sad to hear of Steve's passing from us here on God's earth. Ali worked with Steve in the counseling office of Trinity Church and I saw him several times at the KGBI radio on his way to the studio to record a commercial message for Fresh Start. He was always exhibiting the "fruit of the Spirit".. love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. He was a true Christian man. We are happy for him in heaven and we pray for strength to Mindy and their family.
Ken J Wesely and Ali Wesely
October 27, 2020
Steve was the first person who was able to pierce my shell and head me out to freedom. I will never forget his kindness and his intense credibility as a Believer and Image-bearer of Jesus. Thank you, Mindy, for sharing him with all of us. I am saddened for you, but rejoice with Steve.
Rose Kendall
October 27, 2020
Mindy, so sorry for your great loss! Steve was the picture of letting his light shine before men; his positivity was always so contagious. The world has lost a wonderful person... praise God that this is only a "see you later" and not a goodbye.
Maureen Naumann
October 27, 2020
Jesus comfort each of you. I so enjoyed Steve's Fresh Start Class. You're treasure in heaven.
Deby Arant
October 26, 2020
Praying for Mindy and family. Am so thankful fir Pastor Steve`s Counseling Class years ago.
Anne Snyder
October 26, 2020
loved our brother in Christ and prays for Mindy and family.
art huerta
October 25, 2020
my deepest sympathy to you.Many great memories from the days of Trinity.Mary Jo Mougey
Mary Jo Mougey.
October 25, 2020
We are truly sorry for you all. Praising Jesus for Steve..thanking Him for His hope & assurance for our glorious eternity with Him. Hugs of love to you sweet Mindy and to Josh, Justin & Joy
Susie and Sam Costanzo
October 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Mindy and the family. Pastor Steve brought new freedom to my life. A great loss but he is with the Lord. May our God bring comfort, he will be missed.
Marylynn Ludwig
October 25, 2020
"Dreamed I went to heaven, you were there with me, We walked along the streets of gold, beside the crystal sea, We heard the angels singing, then someone called your name, You turned and saw a young man, he was smiling as he came... He said "friend, you may not know me now, but then he said "just wait".. "You used to teach my Sunday School when I was only eight..every week you would say a prayer before the class would start...one morning when you said that prayer, I asked Jesus in my heart... Thank you, for giving to the Lord, I am a life that was changed.... Thank you, for giving to the Lord...I am so glad you gave..."
Dave and Betty Klingemann, Punta Gorda, Florida
October 25, 2020
I just watched Love Church and learned of Pastor Steve's passing..I am heart-broken..I attended a Fresh Start series, and it was amazing..God brought an angel on earth home..prayers for his lovely family.
Jacqueline Reed
October 25, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear that Steve is gone, but rejoice knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We send love and sympathy to Mindy and the entire family.
Cindy Regier
October 25, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your great loss, but we know he is rejoicing in the presence of the Lord! We have such fond memories of Family Camps so long ago and his good-natured sense of humor and his ping pong skills!
Vince and Jan Schulz
October 24, 2020
A great loss to this world, a great gain in the world to come. What a wonderful blessing in this world. Our prayers with you dear Mindy, what a life partner you were too sweet Steve.
Malcolm and Maggie Peters
October 24, 2020
Pastor Steve changed our lives! We got to know him as Justin and Josh´s dad, and he became our trusted counselor, eventually marrying us. In his own words, we say to him: "You are wonderful, and it was a privilege to be in your life!"
Ted and Carrie Theisen
October 24, 2020
We will never forget Steve´s kindness and wisdom.
Mark & Tess Pinkerton
October 24, 2020