Susan K. Bittner

July 13, 1966 - September 5, 2020

Susan, age 54, of Fremont died in her home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1966, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Francis Jensen and Elaine Teeslink. Susan graduated from Fremont High School class of 1984. In 1991 Susan started her family, she enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for her two children. After getting both of her children enrolled in college Susan began studying architectural design. She graduated in 2015 and began working as a truss designer at Structural Component Systems. Susan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and fought hard for the last four years. Susan spent her free time crafting and gardening, she enjoyed spending time in her "she shed." Susan was overjoyed to welcome her first grandbaby in July.

She is preceded in death by father, Francis Jensen; stepfather, Joseph Kros; brother, Clay Jensen; grandmother, Gladys Teeslink; grandfather, William Teeslink.

She is survived by son, Dillon (Amanda) Bittner; grandson, Huxley Bittner; daughter, Maddison (Pete) Gronenthal; husband, Jeff Hall; mother, Elaine Teeslink; brother, David (Yoly) Jensen; sisters, Teri Marie Jensen and Janey (Ronald) Tupy.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Memorials directed to the family.

Current CDC guidelines will be followed.

