Susan Kay Perry

September 22, 1959 – May 31, 2021

Susan Kay Perry, 61 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Midlands Hospital, Papillion, Nebraska. She was born on Sept. 22, 1959, in Syracuse, Nebraska, to Billie and Rosalie (Wyatt) Michaud.

Susan married Kelley Perry on June 23, 1979, at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont.

Susan is survived by her husband, Kelley; daughter, Shana (Tyler) Perry Arnold; son, Jordan Perry; sisters, Nancy McCabe and Brenda Frye; brother-in-law, Kim Jackson; granddaughter, Perry Arnold; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sondra Jackson; brother-in-law, Martin Frye.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at First Lutheran Church and 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.