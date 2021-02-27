Menu
Rev. Terrence H. "Terry" Daberkow
1939 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
509 Main St
Scribner, NE

Rev. Terrence H. Daberkow

July 1, 1939 - February 26, 2021

Rev. Terrence 'Terry' H. Daberkow, age 81, of Scribner died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 28, from 2-5 p.m. with the family present at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Snyder. Memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Fair Foundation or the Daily Chapel c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Point.

Published by Fremont Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel
Sponsored by Ludvigsen Scribner Funeral Chapel.
Dear Mardel, Wanting you to know I'm thinking of you as you walk through this valley knowing you know the LORD JESUS who will give you the strength and courage to carry on. Terry was a special man to all who knew him -- his influence will long be remembered. I imagine Terry and all the cousins already in heaven are having a wonderful reunion time... oh my! Please feel my hug and love, Wynona
Wynona Behling
February 27, 2021
