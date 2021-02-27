Rev. Terrence H. Daberkow
July 1, 1939 - February 26, 2021
Rev. Terrence 'Terry' H. Daberkow, age 81, of Scribner died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 28, from 2-5 p.m. with the family present at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Snyder. Memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Fair Foundation or the Daily Chapel c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Point.
