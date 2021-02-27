Dear Mardel, Wanting you to know I'm thinking of you as you walk through this valley knowing you know the LORD JESUS who will give you the strength and courage to carry on. Terry was a special man to all who knew him -- his influence will long be remembered. I imagine Terry and all the cousins already in heaven are having a wonderful reunion time... oh my! Please feel my hug and love, Wynona

Wynona Behling February 27, 2021