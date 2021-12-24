Menu
Theodore William Schmidt
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Arlington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Theodore (Ted) Schmidt

June 12, 1932 – December 21, 2021

Theodore (Ted) William Schmidt, 89 years of age, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, in Fremont. He was born on June 12, 1932, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Norman and Adeline Schmidt.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ted was raised in Fremont. He graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1950. Shortly after graduating high school, he became a letter carrier while attending Midland College and received a Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and obtained a master's degree in education.

On Aug. 18, 1964, he married Gladys, his loving wife of 57 years. They had one son, Tyler.

Ted began teaching math and chemistry at Arlington High School in 1963. He became principal of the Elementary and Senior High School in 1964 and continued teaching classes. He truly loved to teach.

In 1982, he rejoined the postal service for another 10 years and then retired.

During his childhood, Ted learned the trumpet and took after his father. He kept playing trumpet for many years. He really enjoyed playing with the Civil War Reenactors Band and the North Bend Community Band. Ted loved to be with people and help them. He spent 18 years as a hospice volunteer. He enjoyed going to coffee, being with family, cooking, fishing, spending time on the river, growing fruit trees, going to Husker games with his wife, traveling and searching for minerals and rocks.

He was a member of the Fremont Alliance Church.

Ted is survived by his wife, Gladys; his son, Tyler; brother, Steve (Dee) Schmidt; and sister, Norma Jeanne.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Fremont Alliance Church.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5-7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Fremont Alliance Church.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fremont Alliance Church
NE
I was so saddened to hear of Mr. Schmidt's passing. He was a fabulous teacher and such a funny man. Mr. Schmidt was my math and science teacher at Arlington High School was one of the best 1973-77. Rest in peace. Many prayers are with the family.
Debbie Wherley-Carlson
January 1, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to you and the family.
Dale & Darlene Thietje
December 27, 2021
I am so very Sorry to here of Ted's passing. He was a great person who I knew from coming from Arlington and a great teacher as well. May God Bless each and every one of the Family, during this time, and may God watch over all of you and Ted in Heaven. JON and CHARI CADY
JON CADY
Friend
December 27, 2021
Ted You left a good child/ man on this earth Thank You
Robert DeStefano
December 27, 2021
Extending sympathy to the Schmidt family. Mr. Schmidt was a fair and qualified teacher.
Sharon Petrie
December 27, 2021
I am glad to have known you for oh so many years. And for being able to share a love of gardening and life. You will be missed by me. Enjoy the afterlife.
Victoria Clark
December 26, 2021
To Ted's Family, Ted was tenacious in his many encounters with health issues. His faith in God, zeal for life and all it had to offer seemed to give him strength over and over again. Your grief is real even as he is at peace. God bless you all. Ted was a great Classmate for FHS Class of 1950.
Verla McClay/Swearingin, Lincoln NE
December 24, 2021
