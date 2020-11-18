Thomas Lewis Wollen

April 29, 1936 – August 3, 1956

Thomas Lewis Wollen was born on April 29, 1936, at home in Washington, Nebraska, to Lewis and Nellie (Hultgren) Wollen. He was a graduate of Valley High School and a longtime Elkhorn resident.

Tom married Valerie Christensen on Aug. 3, 1956, at the Fremont Congregational Church and they were blessed with four children: Julie, Jonathan, Janet and Jennifer. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at a church camp.

Tom worked in sheet metal for many years at Waldingers. The Wollens owned and operated the Elkhorn Laundromat and Wollen's Cleaners until retiring. In his free time, Tom enjoyed working on his farmland, participating in car shows and he loved to follow the markets. Tom and Valerie enjoyed their travels greatly. Highlights included trips to China, Israel, England, Ireland and American trips to the New York 1964 World's Fair and the obligatory 2-week family road trip to the East Coast in 1976! Tom was a founding member of Our Savior's Baptist Church in Elkhorn and was also a longtime attender of Westside Baptist in Omaha.

Tom passed away peacefully at his home in Elkhorn on Nov. 7, 2020, with his family by his side, at the age of 84 years, 9 months and 9 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Nellie, and sisters, Jean Swanson and Rosalee Escobedo. Tom is survived by his wife Valerie; children, Julie (Daniel) Stevens of Ord, Nebraska, Jonathan (Julie) Wollen of Kingman, Kansas, Janet (John) Morgan of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Jennifer (John) Oliver of Waterloo, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren are: Stevens: Elizabeth Huseman, Abby Ford, Danny, Bennie and Tommy. Wollens: Jared, Susan Thomas and Kristen Schrag; Morgans: Daniel and Matthew. Olivers: Andrew, Adelene and Adam. Tom was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m., available to the public by life stream (http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9711089/LTWebcast). Interment at Elk City Cemetery. Memorials to Westside Church or Our Savior Baptist Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222