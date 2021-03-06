Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas H. Payne
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Thomas H. Payne

April 13, 1949 – March 4, 2021

Thomas H. Payne, age 71, of Fremont passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Ambassador Health in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born April 13, 1949, in Fremont to Robert and Juanita (Salazar) Payne.

Thomas grew up in Fremont and then Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he graduated from O'Gorman Catholic High School. He then moved to California and attended college there and started working in the steel industry. In 1974 he married Laurel (Benson) in Pomona, California. He helped many companies thrive that he worked for. He was passionate about racing his sailboats. When he had time he also loved to golf with clients and friends. He built his own cabin in the mountains in California. They moved back to Fremont to be closer to family in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Laurel; son, Wesley Payne, and fiancée Nina; brother, Mike Payne, former wife Liz and their children, Nic and Emily Payne of Fremont, and Chris and Michelle Payne of Omaha; aunt, Norma Vance.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Wanita and Robert Payne; uncle, Robert Vance; and daughter, Minda.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry to hear of Tom's passing and if need anything at all please let us help. We will do all we can. We just hate it so much that we wasn't able to come and visit with both of you
Gary Payne
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results