Timothy James Dorzweiler

14 July 1986 - 26 August 2021

Timmy was born to a Marine family at 29 Palms, CA. His early life was enriched by adventures which ranged from the high desert of Fort Huachuca to the coastal plains of Virginia Beach. He later moved to NE and graduated from Plattsmouth (2004). Timmy was a gentle soul and free spirit who lived life vigorously. He was a tenacious pitcher, avid golfer, and gifted artist and musician. He possessed a quick, inquiring mind (he loved reading history) and an easy-going manner that inspired friendships. Timmy acquired skills easily, whether as a machinist, cabinetmaker, or carpenter. One passion was a love of nature, be it camping, kayaking the Platte, or riding his motorcycle. Above all he was a loving son, brother, grandson, and father to his two children.

Timmy is survived by his daughter Deacan, son Remington, and former spouse Ashley Dorzweiler of Kentucky; his mother, Melissa Dorzweiler of Plattsmouth; his father Michael Dorzweiler and wife Kelli of Omaha; his grandparents James and Geraldine Byrk, and Carol Langan, of Plattsmouth; and siblings David Dorzweiler (Hillary) and Nicole Lynne Winkler (Matt). He was predeceased by his son Jude Orion Dorzweiler. Tim leaves behind an array of loving relatives and friends who have been enriched by his life.

Services in Plattsmouth are pending.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 68048