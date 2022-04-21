My sweet girl, knowing you are no longer a part of our lives here on Earth is heartbreaking, almost unbearable. But at the same time realizing you are now in Heaven with Jesus makes our loss of you a bit more bearable. You will always be missed. Knowing you will never be in pain again is comforting. I loved you when you were born, I love you still and I always will. You are a very special person. God let us borrow you for many years (of course, never enough) and now He has taken you home. You are His very special Angel. Give my beautiful Godchild, Michelle Anne, a giant hug for me. Love, May-May

May-May (Edmay Mayers) Friend April 19, 2022