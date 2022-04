Valetta A. Klahn

January 30, 1927 - January 5, 2022

Valetta A. Klahn, 94, of Scribner passed away on Wednesday, Jan, 5, 2022, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the United Lutheran Church in Scribner. A Celebration of Life will follow at Mel's Bar.

Memorials are suggested to family for later designation.

Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

