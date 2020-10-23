Veldon L. 'Phil' Phillips

March 14, 1932 – October 20, 2020

Veldon L. 'Phil' Phillips, age 88, of Hooper, formerly of Loveland, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.

Phil was born on March 14, 1932, to Leroy and Irene (Suhr) Phillips, in Fremont, Nebraska. He attended and graduated from Fremont High School. Following high school he joined the Army. Phil spent many years in the Loveland, Colorado, area working as a heavy machine operator, before returning to the Hooper area.

He is preceded in death by his son and two grandsons.

He is survived by his children, Robyn (Gene) Westergaard of Herman, Shawn (Gary) Linsacum of Grand Junction, Colorado, Kyle (Jeannie) Phillips of Montrose, Colorado, Kim Witt of Montrose, Colorado; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Private family services are being held.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.