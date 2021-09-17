Velva Christensen

October 4, 1940 – September 12, 2021

Velva Christensen, age 80, of Wahoo died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Fremont to Raymond and Matilda (Jessen) Hoffman. Velva moved to Wahoo, with her family, in 1944. She grew up on a farm just north of Wahoo, attended North Ward Elementary School and graduated from Wahoo High School. Following graduation, she worked at JC Penney in downtown Wahoo. On Nov. 19, 1960, she married Lyle E. Christensen at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Velva devoted the next several years to raising her children and then worked at John Deere in Wahoo for more than 35 years. She was a founding member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities, but especially loved teaching Sunday School.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or given to the family for future designations.