Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Velva Christensen
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Velva Christensen

October 4, 1940 – September 12, 2021

Velva Christensen, age 80, of Wahoo died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Fremont to Raymond and Matilda (Jessen) Hoffman. Velva moved to Wahoo, with her family, in 1944. She grew up on a farm just north of Wahoo, attended North Ward Elementary School and graduated from Wahoo High School. Following graduation, she worked at JC Penney in downtown Wahoo. On Nov. 19, 1960, she married Lyle E. Christensen at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. Velva devoted the next several years to raising her children and then worked at John Deere in Wahoo for more than 35 years. She was a founding member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities, but especially loved teaching Sunday School.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or given to the family for future designations.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Sep
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.