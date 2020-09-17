Verna B. Smith

August 1, 1926 – September 14, 2020

Verna B. Smith was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Charles Sr. and Violet (Larson) Sanders. She passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska, at the age of 94 years.

Verna attended Rock Elementary School and graduated from Oakland High School in 1943.

On June 17, 1948, Verna and Ervin F. Smith were united in marriage at Westside Methodist Church in rural Oakland. They lived in Oakland for many years before Verna moved to Fremont in 2008.

Verna was a homemaker while also having a working hand in her husband's business. Verna was well known for her scalloped potatoes. She was also the organist at Westside Methodist Church for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; parents; brother, Charles; sister-in-law, Jean Sanders.

She is survived by her daughters, Barb Robeson of Omaha, Nebraska, Pam (LeRoy) Nelsen of Fremont, Lori (Rudie) Nemec of Hooper, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jill (Marc) Bierbaum of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tyler Robeson of Omaha, Ryon (Nichole) Nemec of Omaha, Kaleigh (fiancé, Tanner Kremke) Nemec of Pinebluff, Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Maggie Claire and Josie Mae of Council Bluffs, Addison Ann and Eli Jerome of Omaha; brother, Joyce (Bonnie) Sanders of Wahoo, Nebraska; sister, Marlyce "Molly" Rainey of Fremont.

Private family services will be held at Westside Cemetery, rural Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Oakland and Westside Cemetery.

Pelan Funeral Services Oakland

Oakland, NE 68045 402-685-5673

www.pelanfuneralservices.com