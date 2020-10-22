Verna Mae Retland

November 2, 1932 – October 20, 2020

Verna Mae Retland, age 87, of Fremont died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.

Verna was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Arispe, Iowa, to Clyde and Helen (O'Riley) Wilkie. She was raised in Quincy, Iowa. She married Harold Retland on Nov. 25, 1951. After their marriage the couple farmed in Adams County, Iowa, until moving to Fremont in the early 1950s. After moving to Fremont, Verna spent her early years raising her family. After the children were older she worked for Dr. Beach and at The General Store.

Verna had been a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a resident of Dunklau Gardens for the last four years, she enjoyed group activities and socializing with the other residents and staff.

Survivors: daughters, Pam (Gary) Pettitt of Fremont, Linda (Chuck) Cochrane of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Rachel (Parker) Albaugh, Sydney and Cameron Cochrane; sister-in-law, Janice Wilkie of Fremont; nieces and nephews.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband Harold in March of 2019; brother, Clyde Wilkie; and sister, Wanda Ross.

Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Masks are required. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.