Vernon Lee Aylor
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE

Vernon Lee Aylor

December 2, 1937 – June 27, 2021

Vernon Lee Aylor, age 83, of Murray, Nebraska, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1937, to Roy Alvah and Elva Irene (Epley) Aylor in Table Rock, Nebraska. His family moved to Plattsmouth, Nebraska, when he was 4 and he attended school there, graduating from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1956. Vernon was active in school, becoming first chair tuba player in band, lettering in track and football. Vernon earned a football scholarship and attend Tarkio College on that until a concussion ended his playing career.

He then transferred to Peru State Teachers College, graduating with a teaching degree in math and coaching. He taught math and coached 8-man football at Holmesville, Nebraska, for two years then transferred to Odell, Nebraska, for a similar position. He stayed at Odell for 13 years before an opportunity opened up at Conestoga High School in Murray, Nebraska. He accepted this position because he "wanted to see if he could coach 11-man football" and his mother was sick at the time and he desired to be closer to help her. He had great success as a coach and teacher at all three schools. Vernon was an avid golfer and sports fan.

Vernon is survived by his younger brother: Ken Aylor and wife Joan of Plattsmouth; one nephew; five nieces; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Roy and Elva Aylor; and his older brother: Charles Aylor.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Church of the Holy Spirit (due to the anticipated crowd) in Plattsmouth with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating.

The honorary pallbearers will be Bill Allgeier, Tom Winscot, Charlie Caverzage, Duane Heim, Vince Andrews, and Andy Myrtue.

His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society, Peru State College, Diller-Odell High School, Conestoga High School, or Plattsmouth Alumni Association.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Church of the Holy Spirit
Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My name is Jeff Smalley and Mr. Aylor and Coach Aylor was my Algebra II teacher when I as a Junior at Conestoga High School. He was also my High School football coach from 9th-12th grade. I missed my sophomore year playing football because of some health issues that year. I was a starter my Junior and Senior years in high school. I have many good memories of coach Aylor leading our team from losing seasons to winning seasons. He instilled on our team a profound sense of what we really needed, and gave us confidence. He made us believe in ourselves. Coach Aylor was tough but fair minded. I have many many fond memories of him at practice and during the football game halftimes telling us what we needed to do and what we needed to correct. Playing high school football underneath his wing is one of the best times I have enjoyed in my life and Coach Aylor was a huge part of that. He made a very positive profound impact on my life and I am very grateful to him.
Jeff Smalley and Irina Smalley and family
July 16, 2021
Linda Epley, cousin
July 7, 2021
