Verona M. Anderson

January 15, 1929 – September 24, 2021

Funeral services celebrating the life of Verona M. Anderson will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., prior to the service. The burial will take place at the Shell Creek Lutheran Cemetery near Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Verona passed away Friday, Sept. 24, at the Methodist Fremont Health Hospital. She was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Newman Grove to Bernard and Zetta Mousel. Verona graduated from Newman Grove High School. She married Dennis Anderson on Aug. 14, 1949, at Shell Creek Lutheran Church. They were married for 64 years prior to his death in 2013. They resided in Fremont, where she worked for the Fremont Public Schools until she retired in 1996. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, the YMCA and the Retired Teachers Association.

Verona is survived by her children, Dan (Sue) Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Carol (Dr. Larry) Stetzner of Frisco, Texas, Daryl Anderson of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jana (Lennie) Wilshusen of Fremont; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grand and 2 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers and one sister.

Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church and the Fremont YMCA.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

The family would like to thank the staff at Nye Court for their care, compassion and kindness.