Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vickie Sue Bowers Jacobs

Vickie Sue Bowers Jacobs

June 14, 1947 – March 27, 2022

Vickie Sue Bowers Jacobs died in Topeka on March 27, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was born June 14, 1947, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Ray O. and Opal Williams Bowers. She lived in Fremont until 1969, attending Fremont High School and Midland Lutheran College. In 1969, she married Russell Jacobs, and they moved to Austin, Texas, for graduate school at the University of Texas.

Vickie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russell, of Tecumseh, Kansas; her brother, Bill Bowers and wife Midge of Omaha, Nebraska; and two nieces, Courtney Bowers and Anna Nuckels; and a nephew, Jordan Bowers.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.