Vickie Sue Bowers Jacobs

June 14, 1947 – March 27, 2022

Vickie Sue Bowers Jacobs died in Topeka on March 27, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was born June 14, 1947, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Ray O. and Opal Williams Bowers. She lived in Fremont until 1969, attending Fremont High School and Midland Lutheran College. In 1969, she married Russell Jacobs, and they moved to Austin, Texas, for graduate school at the University of Texas.

Vickie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russell, of Tecumseh, Kansas; her brother, Bill Bowers and wife Midge of Omaha, Nebraska; and two nieces, Courtney Bowers and Anna Nuckels; and a nephew, Jordan Bowers.