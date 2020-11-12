Viola M. Bibow

February 21, 1928 – November 7, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Arvilla (Glen) Hansen and Irma (Jack) Dinnell; brothers, Duane (Mary Ann) Knuth, Chester (Agnes) Knuth, Glen Arthur "Pete" (Joan) Knuth; and great-grandchild, Joshua J. Sund.

Survived by her daughters, Barb (Cary) Gray of Lincoln and Jane (Bill) Krajicek of Omaha; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Gray of New Orleans, Amy (Mike) Zeleny and Ryan Gray of Lincoln, Jeff (Quinn) Krajicek and Lisa (Lonny) Sund of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Claire, Katherine, John and Lauren Zeleny, Alexis Gray, Ella Penelope and Layla Krajicek; and many nieces and nephews.

Rosary Recitation: Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church (6905 Blondo St.) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Graveside Service: Friday, 2 p.m., Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to the family for designation.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

