Virgil A. Post

July 3, 1927 – October 7, 2021

Virgil A. Post, age 94, of Fremont passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Nye Legacy.

Virgil was born on July 3, 1927, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to William and Blanche (Falconer) Post. Virgil moved to Fremont at a young age, where he lived the rest of his life. Virgil served in the United States Army after being drafted in 1945. Virgil worked for the Fremont Department of Utilities for over 30 years before retiring in 1990.

Virgil married Eleanor A. Grannemann on April 14, 1955, in Atlantic, Iowa.

Virgil was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and founding member of the Pathfinder Chorus.

Virgil became a licensed commercial pilot in 1951 and enjoyed flying as a hobby. Virgil loved spending time with his family, gardening, fishing, singing at every opportunity and being surrounded by harmonizing music.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Dawn Post and Valerie Sullivan; sister, Helen Bashford; brothers, Forrest, Marion, Meredith Post.

Virgil is survived by his son, Jon (Jennifer) Post of San Clemente, California; grandchildren, Kate (Toby) Connick, Josh (Megan) Devoe; great-grandchildren, Alisa, Wyatt, Ainsley, Leah.

Memorials may be directed to the Pathfinder Chorus or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be held at Ridge Cemetery.