Virginia L. Diers

January 20, 1930 – December 18, 2021

Virginia L. Diers of Grand Island passed away Dec. 18, 2021.

There will be no visitation. All Faiths Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Diers was born on Jan. 20, 1930, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Vernon L. and Martha E. (Anderson) Johnson. She was raised and educated in Fremont, graduating from Fremont Senior High School and furthering her education at Midland College.

On Nov. 29, 1952, Mrs. Diers was united in marriage to Donald C. Diers upon his return from the Korean War. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Grand Island where they raised their family and Mr. Diers owned and operated Diers Motor Company.

Mrs. Diers was an active and long-time member of St Stephen's Episcopal Church. She was affiliated with PEO (Chapter EZ) and served her community through various volunteer activities. Reading was a favorite pastime and she enjoyed her book club and playing bridge with friends. But most of all, she enjoyed her family.

Survivors include her two sons, Donald Jr "Chuck" (Cassandra) of Wichita, Kansas, and Matthew Diers of Vail, Colorado; two grandchildren, Justin (Ginger) Diers of Wichita, and Nathan (Amber) Diers of Lead, South Dakota; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Nathan and Spencer. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Charles (Mary Lou) Diers of Fremont; and a sister-in-law, Joan (Jim) Lee of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years; both parents; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Robert Lambourn; and nephew, Robin Lambourn.

Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

