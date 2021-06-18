Vivian M. Meyer

August 12, 1924 - June 17, 2021

Vivian M. Meyer, age 96 of Fremont died Thursday June 17, 2021 at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Vivian was born on August 12, 1924 in Twin Falls, Idaho, although she spent most of her life in Fremont. She was raised by single mother Myra Kent during the great depression. Vivian was married to Henry 'Hank' Meyer for over 60 years and had five children – Rich, Ron, Teri Jo, Jeff, and Jerry. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church, a member of Esther Circle at the church and taught Sunday School there for 30 years. She was Librarian and playground aide at Washington School for many years.

Vivian was known for the love and support she gave to family and friends. She spent the last seven years of her life at Nye Square in Fremont and greatly enjoyed activities there and talking with other residents.

Vivian was preceded in death by her mother Myra, brothers Clarence, Roy and Melvin; husband Hank, and children Teri Jo, Jeff and Rich.

She is survived by sons Ron (Jane) of Fremont and Jerry (Val) of Murfreesboro, TN.; nine grandchildren – Lori, Vicki, Wendi, Matt, Amanda, Eric, Dan, Nikki, Ben and four great grandchildren – Parker, Savannah, Henry, and Alexa.

The funeral will be Monday, June 21, 2021, 10am at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

