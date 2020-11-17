Waldo "Wally" S. Leander Sr.

August 9, 1932 – November 15, 2020

Waldo "Wally" S. Leander Sr., age 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Brayton, Iowa, to Walter and Marie (Gjodsen) Leander.

Wally grew up at Brayton and Atlantic, Iowa, area and graduated from Atlantic High School. He raced micro midget race cars in Atlantic. He served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 17, 1952, to Aug. 29, 1956, during Korea. Wally married Doris Kinen on Nov. 23, 1957, at Atlantic. They lived at Gretna, Nebraska, from 1957 until 1971. He worked for Western Electric in Omaha from 1958 to 1993 when he retired. He lived at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and also farmed while still working. After retirement he started his own small engine repair shop and worked part time for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was very involved with their union and became a union steward. They moved to Fremont in October of 2020.

Wally was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs and was the Vice President of the Omaha Square Dance Organization.

Wally is survived by his wife, Doris of Fremont; sons, Waldo "Wally Jr." (Terri) Leander of Hiawatha, Kansas, and David (Lourdes) Leander of Fremont; daughter, Deanna (Rick) Brakhage of Tobias, Nebraska; brother, Dale (Judy) Leander of Atlantic; sister, Lois (Maynard) Paul of Burnsville, Minnesota; 4 grandchildren, 1 stepgrandson and 7 great-grandchildren; 2 stepgreat-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in law.

The Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs. Rev. Fr. Cole Kennett will officiate. A Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, also at church. Military honors will follow the Mass outside the church. Due to COVID restrictions there will not be a reception.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Arrangements by Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445.