Wayne L. Parker

March 27, 1949 – November 20, 2020

Wayne L. Parker, 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born on March 27, 1949, in Tekamah, Nebraska, to Don and Arline (Conklin) Parker.

Burial will be at the Argo Cemetery near Uehling, Nebraska, in the spring.

Memorials may be directed to the family or the American Diabetes Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.