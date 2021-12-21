Menu
Wayne Bernard McGillick
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Wayne Bernard McGillick

September 24, 1934 – December 16, 2021

Wayne Bernard McGillick, age 87 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 16, 2021, in Fremont. He was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Peter and Freeda (Weier) McGillick.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Stephen; his brother, Terry; his grandson, David; and his first wife, Joan.

Wayne was raised on a farm near Irene, South Dakota. He graduated from Irene High School in 1952. He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Animal Science and a master's degree in Beef Cattle Nutrition.

In 1954, he married Joan Stephens in Yankton, South Dakota. They had six children; two sons, Stephen (died as an infant) and Michael, and four daughters, Lynne, Kelly, Nancy and Janine. Joan passed away in 1994. They were married for 39 years.

Wayne spent his career in the agriculture industry working with cattle feeders. He worked for Supersweet Feed in Iowa, Hubbard Milling in Minnesota, and South Dakota, and finally Liquid Feed Commodities in Fremont.

In 1996, he married Norma Jeanne (Schmidt) Keisler. They celebrated 25 years of marriage in April 2021.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Norma Jeanne; five children, Michael (Susan) McGillick, Lynne (Dale) Grobeck, Kelly (Bart) Pugh, Nancy (Mark) Franco, Janine (Barry) Mardock,; his sister, Karen Killian; his stepchildren, Jeff (Kim) Keisler, Susie (Michael) Munro and Cindy (Craig) Shaw; 25 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. A Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service at church. Visitation is on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial are suggested to Saint Patrick Catholic Church or the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Dec
23
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
My thoughts and prayers are with you Norma Jean . Take care.
Kay Fraser Feaster
Friend
December 21, 2021
