Wilbert A. Ortmeier

January 21, 1929 – December 5, 2020

Wilbert A. Ortmeier, age 91, of Snyder, Nebraska.

Wilbert A. Ortmeier was born in Beemer, Nebraska, to John B. and Cecelia (Rolf) Ortmeier on Jan. 21, 1929. He attended St. Leo's Catholic School and Snyder High School. After he finished his schooling he began farming near Snyder. From January of 1951 to October of 1952, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he returned to farming near Snyder.

On Dec. 28, 1960, he was united in marriage to Margaret Mae Klitz at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Snyder. In 1964, Wilbert took over for his father operating the township road grader until 2008 and also worked part time at Prenzlow and Son.

Wilbert was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, served as a trustee, and belonged to its Holy Name Society. He was a member of Snyder VFW Post #8439 and Dodge American Legion Post #122. He and Margaret had belonged to a card club, and he enjoyed his many stops daily to visit with friends over a cup of coffee or a Diet Pepsi.

Survivors include: daughter, Jane and Dan Stratmann of West Point, and family - Justin and Katie Stratmann and children - Lane, Mason and Ali, Stefanie and Ben Gustafson, Bethany and Seth Bose and son – Brock, Melanie and Derek Aschoff; son, Mark and Insun Ortmeier of Lincoln and family - Mary Ann Turner and children - Joshua and Kenji; sisters, Jeanette Prenzlow of Snyder, Joanne Marquardt of West Point.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Cecelia Ortmeier; wife, Margaret on Sept. 23, 1996; and a sister, Imelda Cessna.