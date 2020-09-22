February 10, 1981 – August 16, 2020

William, age 39, of Fremont, died Aug. 16, 2020, in Dallas, Georgia. He was born to Paul and Jean (Wesch) Chadwick in Fremont. He attended Fremont Public Schools and Midland College. He worked many years as a youth counselor for several churches in the ELCA and the Salvation Army, serving congregations in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. He also worked as an installation technician for Cox Cable, Omaha, and most recently as a FedEx delivery driver. He was hoping to follow in his father's footsteps and was pursuing a career change to law enforcement.

Will married Cindy Lopez in April 2006, and they have one son, Jonas. They recently divorced. He married Char Owens in April 2020 and was in the process of relocating to Georgia at the time of his death.

He spent his spare time taking classes to further his dream of serving his fellow man, and always had his "Go Bag" filled with first aid supplies with him. Several times he was first at an accident scene and never hesitated to render aid. He had a heart bigger than his tattooed body and gave to others beyond what most people would deem reasonable. He was also artistic, and many examples of his artwork remain with family members.

Survivors include: son, Jonas (and his mother Cindy); parents, Paul (Mintie) Chadwick, Fremont, and Jean (Terry Sr.) Sorensen, North Bend; brothers, Justin (Holly) Chadwick, Grand Island, Christian (Kendra) Sorensen, Rogers, Dale Gore, Kerry Gore and Terry Jr. (Rachel) Sorensen, Fremont; sisters, Jessica (Craig) Miller, Litchfield, Minnesota, and Tina (Keith) Peters, Ames; uncles, Ray (Jan) Wesch, North Bend, Edward Chadwick, Omaha; aunts, Cathy Chadwick, Portland, Oregon, and Pam Chadwick, Omaha; his widow and stepsons of Georgia. Also numerous nieces and nephews, and many in the Omaha church and firearms community he considered family.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: George and Lois Chadwick, Omaha, and Adolph and Frances Wesch, Rogers; aunt, Donna Lyons; and sister, Megan Gore.

A Celebration of Life event will be Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2-6 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 649 N. Main, Fremont. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to care for Jonas and his education needs.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Fremont Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.