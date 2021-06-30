Menu
William M. "Bill" Lowther Sr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

William M. "Bill" Lowther Sr.

September 3, 1929 – June 26, 2021

William M. "Bill" Lowther Sr., 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away June 26, 2021, at the Journey Home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bill was born Sept. 3, 1929, in Modale, Iowa, to Ross and Dollie (Dicus) Lowther. He married Betty L. Setzer on Jan. 25, 1951, in Fremont. After marriage Bill served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 until 1953. Bill and Betty resided in Fremont since 1954. He worked at OPPD for 32 years and Arlington Public Schools for 5 years before retiring in 1992. Betty preceded Bill in death on Jan. 23, 2013.

Bill was active at the Eagles Club and camping club for many years. He communicated on the Ham radio since 1975. He enjoyed bowling and after retirement spending time at Hy-Vee socializing with his friends.

Bill is survived by his grandchildren, Billy (Michaela) Lowther of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Ted (Kathleen) Lowther of Lincoln, and Brandy Bentley of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Lily Lowther, Paityn Gulbrandson of Elkhorn and Reagan and Willow Lowther of Lincoln.

Bill was preceded in death by wife, Betty; sons, William Lowther Jr., and Edwin Lowther; six brothers; and three sisters.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont NE, 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jul
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
