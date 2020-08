William Wilson Cross

Died Aug. 17, 2020

William Wilson Cross, age 84, of Fremont died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Nye Pointe.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Living Word Church (11th and Lincoln). Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Masks are strongly suggested. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

