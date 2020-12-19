Willmer Herman Moseman

September 12, 1922 – December 17, 2020

Willmer Herman Moseman was born Sept. 12, 1922, near Oakland, Nebraska, at the farm of August and Frieda (Meyer) Moseman. He passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.

Willmer attended rural Rock School near his parents' farm and graduated from Oakland High School.

Willmer married Mildred Ann Schlecht of Beemer in August 1947. After their wedding at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, they operated a farm west of Oakland for 40 years before retiring to Oakland.

Willmer's long record of public service included posts as Secretary of the Rock School District 48 School Board, Oakland Township Clerk, Chairman of the Friends of Oakland Foundation, Sexton of the Oakland Cemetery Board, and Council Member and Trustee of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, Nebraska.

Willmer was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Vernolt.

Survivors include his wife Mildred of Oakland; son and daughter-in-law, Merlin and Beth (Pokrant) Moseman of Kingwood, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Ralph Fleischman of Amarillo, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Captain James and Emily Moseman USN (Ret.) of Chestertown, Maryland; son, Gerald Moseman of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and David Shukovsky of Sarasota, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Maureen (Kelly) Moseman of Omaha, Nebraska; and daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Paul Connolly, Bethesda, Maryland; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons.

Visitation is Monday, 5-7 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with a wake service at 7 p.m.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to: St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, Friends of Oakland Foundation Scholarship Fund.

