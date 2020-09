Aunt Wilma was my godmother. She and Harlan attended my baptism. I never spent much time with her growing up since she lived so far away and often didn’t attend family gatherings in Nebraska. I do have a foto of Joan and me When I was about 4 and she was in a stroller.My sister and brother and I want to extend sympathy and condolences to Harlan and our cousins Paul and John and their families and the family of Joan. We lost my mother marjorie a year ago at 99. My dad, Ray died at 88.She had severe memory problems for about 5 years, but did recognize her closest family. I thank god for that blessing. It must have been really hard when Wilma didn’t recognize family.I want to acknowledge that Wilma and Harlan took loving care of my dear Grandmother Walther for so many years and to thank Harlan especially.If any of the family makes it to the NW be sure to look us up. It is sad that we never really knew each other. love, ( Eloise) Karen Walther Axup Berg [email protected] PS my sister Donna and brother Bill don’t use computers.