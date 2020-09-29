Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wilma Echtenkamp
September 5, 1928 – September 24, 2020
Wilma L. Echtenkamp, 92, of Hartford, beloved wife for 70 years of Harlan M. Echtenkamp, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Hartford, Connecticut.
Besides her husband, she leaves two sons, Rev. Dr. Paul T. Echtenkamp and his wife Vilma of Hartford, and John W. Echtenkamp of West Hartford, Connecticut; a son-in-law, Michael Klein of Richmond, Virginia; three grandchildren whom she cherished, David P. Castro, Eliana M. Echtenkamp and Joanna L. Echtenkamp, all of Hartford; a sister, Adena Kleinschmidt of Fremont, Nebraska; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a beloved daughter, Joan Rae Echtenkamp-Klein; two brothers, Donald and Raymond Walther; and two sisters, Ann Wittman and Paula Force.
Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, Connecticut. Entombment will follow in the Hillside Mausoleum in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Memorial donations may be made to Youth Challenge of CT, Inc., P.O. Box 763, Hartford, CT 06142-0763 or by visiting, www.youthchallenge.org. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service live or after Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, Connecticut
Sep
30
Service
11:00a.m.
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Aunt Wilma was my godmother. She and Harlan attended my baptism. I never spent much time with her growing up since she lived so far away and often didn’t attend family gatherings in Nebraska. I do have a foto of Joan and me When I was about 4 and she was in a stroller.
My sister and brother and I want to extend sympathy and condolences to Harlan and our cousins Paul and John and their families and the family of Joan. We lost my mother marjorie a year ago at 99. My dad, Ray died at 88.She had severe memory problems for about 5 years, but did recognize her closest family. I thank god for that blessing. It must have been really hard when Wilma didn’t recognize family.
I want to acknowledge that Wilma and Harlan took loving care of my dear Grandmother Walther for so many years and to thank Harlan especially.
If any of the family makes it to the NW be sure to look us up. It is sad that we never really knew each other. love, ( Eloise) Karen Walther Axup Berg [email protected] PS my sister Donna and brother Bill don’t use computers.
Karen Berg
Family
September 28, 2020
a loved one
September 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
September 27, 2020