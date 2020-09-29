David Dahle

Kensett - David Dahle, 83, of Kensett passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines.

A graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Kensett Cemetery with his nephew Rev. Tim Nappe, officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA prior to the graveside service on Thursday.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com