Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis A. Luick

Phyllis A. (Thrams) Luick

MASON CITY - Phyllis A. (Thrams) Luick, 84, of Mason City, was called home Sunday, September 27, 2020, of natural causes at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1:30 PM Thursday at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.