Rowan D. Woody

GARNER – Rowan Dean Woody, infant son of James"Rion" Woody and Megan Oetken, was born into the arms of angels Saturday, September 26, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family graveside service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.