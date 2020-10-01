Menu
George Dockwell

BELMOND - George "Junior" Dockwell, 91, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for George Dockwell will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Belmond United Methodist Church, Iowa Specialty Hospital, or to the donor's choice.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020.
