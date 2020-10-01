Menu
Richard Glass, age 74 of Rockford, IA, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Richard David Glass was born on September 26, 1945, to parents Thomas and Ella (Swenson) Glass in Carroll, IA. He grew up on a farm southwest of Sac City, IA, and graduated from Sac City High School with the class of 1964. After graduation, he attended college, majoring as a machinist with an ASC certificate. On July 3, 1971, Richard was united in marriage to Judeth Ann Springer in Glenville, MN. This union was blessed with two sons, Robbie and Michael. He worked in Mason City, IA, at Berry Machine as a machinist until his retirement in 2016. Those left to cherish his memory include his son Michael Glass of Rockford, IA; grandson Derek Glass of Mason City, IA; sister Norma Joanne (Duanne) Schramm of North Highland, CA; sister-in-law Freda (Dale) Meyer; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Judeth Ann Glass; son Robbie Glass; parents Thomas and Ella Glass; brother Thomas Larry Glass; nephew Thomas Daniel Glass; parents-in-law Donald and Carolyn Springer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Cory Grove Cemetery in rural Sac City, IA.


