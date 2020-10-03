Dale E. Westendorf

(1951-2020)

MARBLE ROCK - Dale E. Westendorf, 69, of Marble Rock, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Dale was born June 27, 1951 the son of Bonna Westendorf in Mason City, Iowa. On May 1, 1987 Dale was united in marriage to Jean Vorhes in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Dale was an avid sports fan whether he was at the track watching the races or watching the Twins or Minnesota Wild play. He could spend hours playing solitaire on the computer while watching those games. Dale was always a fixer, he had the patience to tinker on something until he got it figured out. Dale was very detailed, when given a shopping list he was known to quickly acquire the items and return with them promptly. He especially enjoyed his trips to see his family and spending time his grandkids on the weekends.

Those thankful for having shared in Dale's life include his wife, Jean; mother, Bonna Matson; son Dennis (Jeanette) Westendorf; step-daughter, Susie (Randy) Sears; step-brothers, Allen (Donna) Matson, Mike (Eilene) Matson; grandchildren, Nick, Halie, Liam; great grandchildren, Benton, Caiden, Tyller, Zachariah; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Dale was preceded in death by his step-father, Richard Matson; daughter, Mindy Westendorf; step-son, Terry Heft; step-brother, Kenneth Matson; and a grandson, Zach Marzen.

