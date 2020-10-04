Menu
Marion Buckley

GARNER – Marion Buckley, 86, of Garner passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Tuesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary at 4 P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 6:30 P.M. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Garner, Iowa
Oct
6
Rosary
4:00p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Garner, Iowa
Oct
6
Service
6:30p.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Garner, Iowa
Oct
7
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Garner, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. The Buckleys and Schwichtenbergs go back along ways. Marion will be sadly missed<9
Diana and Dave Schwichtenberg
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
October 4, 2020