GARNER – Rose Mary Zrostlik, 78, of Garner passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, Nebraska.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Joseph Slevcik officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 7 P.M. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street, Garner, IA 50438
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
, Garner, Iowa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
October 4, 2020