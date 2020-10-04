Shirley M. McIlhatton

Shirley M. McIlhatton, 94, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at First Covenant Church, 411 S. Ohio Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Shirley's family.

