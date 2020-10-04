Menu
Raytion Pointe "Ray" Harris
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Raytion "Ray" Pointe Harris

(1943-2020)

Mason City – Raytion "Ray" Pointe Harris, 77, of Mason City, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Chaplain Art Zewert of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice officiating. Following the service, military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans. Inurnment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, where masks will be required for attendance and available at the entrance.

Ray was born March 27, 1943, the son of Henry and Agnes Lela (O'Neil) Harris in Minneapolis, MN. He married Judy Anderson on September 19, 1964, in Minneapolis.

Ray graduated from high school in Minneapolis before enlisting in the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Following an honorable discharge, he moved to Mason City where he worked for Sears for nearly 50 years.

Ray was a handyman who always enjoyed woodworking, was an avid fisherman and liked to hunt.

Ray is survived by his wife, Judy Harris of Mason City; son, Jeff (Mica) Harris; grandchildren, Jemma, Zachary, Caleb and Noah; great-granddaughter, Vera Michael Harris; and siblings, Victory Harris, and Patrick, Tom and Marie Melartin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; brothers, Henry and Mick; and a niece, Leah.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Oct
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA 50401
Judy, Jeff and Family, Larry and I are heartbroken at the news of Ray's passing. We loved him too. His struggles are now at peace and he is too. We send our sincere love, prayers and hopes that you will find peace as well, with the good memories. Love you so much. Larry and Sondra Welsh
Sondra Welsh
October 4, 2020