Barbara J. Olsen

(1943-2020)

Barbara Jean Olsen-Winters-Query was beet known for her work at Tommy's Lounge where she worked as a bartender. Most people called her Mom. She was the type of person who would help families and friends in the times of need. She also owned the Waterinig Hole in Clear Lake, IA in the 90's.

She was preceded in death by Bill F. Query who was a funny humorous man who liked to tell jokes and brought out the best qualities in Barb.

She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally, no matter what the situation she would always try to be there for them.

She is survived by her children Gary, Kari, Mark(deceased), Brad, Tara(deceased); six stepchildren; Billy,(deceased), Bobby(deceased), Ricky(deceased), Danny, Debbie, Cindy; twenty-seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 to 4:00 PM on October 10, 2020 at Praise Community Church, Pastor Jeff Dahlin officiating. 11 2nd St NW, Mason City, IA 50401

If unable to attend you can send you condolences to the family at Gary Winters, 727 South St Apt 1, Waterloo, IA 50701.