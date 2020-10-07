Charles D. Gerdes

(1933-2020)

Charles D. Gerdes, age 87, of Cranberry Twp., passed into heaven on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Born July 18, 1933 in Rockwell, Iowa he was the son of the late O. O. "Tom" Gerdes and Vella Tina Renner Gerdes.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, R.M. Charlotte Chess Gerdes whom he married on July 27, 1957 at the St. George Anglican Church in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. He is also survived by his children, Christine (David) Sweikowski, Charles (Susan) Gerdes, Jr., Cathleen (Kevin) Little, and Craig (Lisa) Gerdes; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Colin R. & Michael P. Gerdes; five brothers, and two nephews.

Charles graduated from Mason City High School in 1951, and from Mason City Junior College. He was a graduate of the Moody Bible Institute Class of 1957 in Chicago, IL. He earned his BS in Education from Geneva College and his MS in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught mainly for the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Charles was active in the choir and Primetimers at Christ Church at Grove Farm in Sewickley, and sang with the Cranberry Civic Chorale. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

The Gerdes family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. & 6-8 P.M. at the Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066.

Charles will be laid to rest privately by his family at Pinewood Memorial Park in Cranberry Twp.

A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday at Christ Church at Grove Farm, 249 Duff Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143, with the Rev. Doug Raraigh, officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Urban Impact Foundation, 801 Union Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

