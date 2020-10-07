Menu
Kenneth Abrams

Kenneth Abrams, 77, of Northwood died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

A Graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, with Revered Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Ken will be laid to rest beside his wife, Betty Sue.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. North, Northwood, IA 50459.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
