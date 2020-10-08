Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald J. Hinkel

Gerald J. Hinkel

Gerald J. Hinkel, 84 of Nora Springs, IA died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Avenue, Nora Springs, IA 50458. A Celebration of his Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th St. SW, Mason City, IA. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mankato, MN at a future date.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.