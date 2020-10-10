Norma D. Fitzgerald

MASON CITY - Norma D. Fitzgerald, 91, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Monday. Interment will be held in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Boone, Iowa. Memorials can be directed to KCMR or St. James Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com