Audrey B. (Sutton) Earles

September 1, 1932 - October 8, 2020

BRITT - Audrey B. (Sutton) Earles, 88, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Kanawha Community Nursing Home in Kanawha.

Graveside service for Audrey Earles will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Audrey was born on September 1, 1932 to Ruben and Florence (Schultz) Sutton in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1950.

Audrey was united in marriage on August 31, 1952 to Roger Earles and they had 5 children. In addition to raising her 5 children, Audrey attended nursing school at NIACC. She worked as an LPN for 27 years before retiring in 1993.

After retirement, Audrey enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In her free time, she loved playing bingo, crocheting, and going for car rides. Audrey loved to travel as well.

Audrey is survived by her brother, Roger Sutton of Manly; her children, Arthur Earles of Oskaloosa, Mike Earles of Iowa City, Terry (Aima) Earles of Oskaloosa, Peter (Patricia) Earles of Salina, Kansas, and Cheryl (Steve) Nauss of Britt; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one due in December; and one great-great-grandson; along with many nieces and nephews.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Sharon Keeton and Mary Radcliff; brother Richard Sutton; daughter-in-law Barb Earles; and grandson John Nauss.

